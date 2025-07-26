Barcelona hopeful of finalising midfielder transfer next week

Barcelona have been busy in the transfer market in recent weeks, and there will be more business done before the start of September – when the window closes. However, this will primarily be departures, given that sales are needed to ensure that Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford can be registered for the start of the new La Liga season.

The likes of Alex Valle, Ansu Fati, Pablo Torre and Pau Victor have already departed, but more are needed in order for Barcelona to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule – which will make it easier for players to be registered. The likes of Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo have been mentioned as possible candidates, but at this stage, the player that is set to depart next is veteran midfielder Oriol Romeu.

Romeu has been left out of Barcelona’s squad for their pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea, having been informed by head coach Hansi Flick that he is not in his plans for the upcoming season. As such, a departure is being sought.

And according to MD, Barcelona are hoping to have a permanent exit for Romeu sorted by next week. Valencia are said to be interested in signing him, while a return to Girona could also be on the cards.

Barcelona unlikely to fetch significant fee for Romeu

Given his status in the first team squad, and the fact that he has less than a year remaining on his contract, Romeu will almost certainly not command much of a fee. Barcelona are aware of this, and they simply want his wages off the books, which will help in freeing up the space required for other players to be registered.

It remains to be seen where Romeu ends up. He is still very capable of performing regularly in La Liga, and it is expected that he will remain in Spanish football upon his expected departure from Barcelona.