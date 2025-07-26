“In principle…” – Joan Laporta confirms updated Barcelona transfer plans

Barcelona have had a compelling summer so far, with numerous deals having been completed by sporting director Deco. In terms of incomings, Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford have arrived, while a number of fringe first team players have departed.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who recently expressed his delight at Rashford’s arrival from Manchester United, discussed the club’s transfer situation during an interview with MD. He revealed that the main aim was to avoid losing any key players.

“Our main interest and obsession was to keep the team from last season, because it was historic. We wanted to maintain that team spirit with the players we had, which is why many offers that have been received have not even been considered. The coach asked us for more firepower up front. With Marcus Rashford, we have it. And Deco’s vision of what could happen with Marc-André has been fundamental to strengthen the goal very well. Joan Garcia is doing some spectacular training sessions and will please Barça.”

Laporta also confirmed that the current plan is for no more signings to be made, while reaffirming his desire for no big players to depart before the end of the summer transfer window.

“In principle, there will be no more signings. We have a squad and the coach wants to make additions to the first team dynamic with players from Barça Atlètic, but additions are not expected at the moment. We will try to avoid any painful exit. I’m not going to specify players because they are all Barça players and we are all delighted with them, but there will be certain adjustments, because there are too many players in some positions, replicated, and something will have to be done. This is already at the discretion of the coach and Deco.”

Laporta remarks won’t go down well with Hansi Flick

The fact that no more signings are planned is not good news for Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, who wants another defender to be added to his squad. But as things stand, he won’t get his wish.