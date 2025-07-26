Barcelona are not expected to make any further signings this summer, but there is still key business that needs to be done. Sales are required for a number of players to be registered with La Liga, and on top of this, contract talks are set to take place with several first team stars.

An agreement on a new deal with Jules Kounde has recently been finalised, sporting director Deco will move on to other players. And two that are classed as priorities for Barcelona are Frenkie de Jong and Eric Garcia.

Both players are out of contract in less than 12 months’ time, so it is essential for new terms to be agreed in the coming weeks. In regards to de Jong, talks with his new representatives are expected to take place soon, and this could also be the case for Eric.

It has previously been reported that Eric had been close to an agreement on a new contract, but rather, the process has been slow. As per MD, both parties are seeking a resolution soon, with the plan being for the 24-year-old defender to remain at the Catalan club for years to come.

Hansi Flick is counting on Eric for next season

Barcelona want to sell at least one centre-back this summer, although Hansi Flick has made it clear that he does not want Eric to go. Like Kounde, he can play at right-back as well as in central defence, and he values this versatility.

Barcelona expect there to be no problems in reaching an agreement with Eric, although it may not come for a few weeks at least. They are aware that the player is happy in Catalonia, and his preference would be to remain in Flick’s squad for a while yet. For now, it remains to be seen whether that turns out to be the case.