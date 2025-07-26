Atletico Madrid reach €24m transfer agreement with Flamengo

Atletico Madrid have been very busy during the summer transfer window, and their business is set to continue. The likes of Alex Baena, Johnny Cardoso and David Hancko have signed in recent weeks, but there has also been significant departures – which will be added to in the coming days.

Axel Witsel, Cesar Azpilicueta, Reinildo Mandava, Rodrigo Riquelme, Angel Correa and Rodrigo De Paul – whose move to Inter Miami has been confirmed in the last 24 hours – have alrrady departed the RiyadhAir Metropolitano this summer, and soon, they will be joined by Samuel Lino.

Atleti have been open to offers for Lino, who has failed to build on a promising first season at the club. He’s been linked with the Premier League, but in recent days, Flamengo have moved into pole position for his signature – which they are about to get.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Atleti and Flamengo have struck an agreement for Lino, who will now return to Brazil. Los Colchoneros will receive a total of €24m, which represents good profit from the €6.5m they paid to sign him from Gil Vicente three years ago.

In total, Lino played 93 times for Atleti in two seasons (he spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Valencia), but he will now continue his career in his homeland. There, he will be reunited with Saul Niguez, who terminated his contract with Los Colchoneros earlier this week in order to join Flamengo.

Atletico Madrid will now seek a replacement for Lino

Atleti have already spent big this summer, but the money raised from Lino’s sale will allow them to sign a replacement – which is their intention. They have registered their interest in Ademola Lookman in recent weeks, although a deal for the Atalanta winger will be tricky, given that he is said to be prioritising a move to fellow Serie A side Inter.