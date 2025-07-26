Atletico Madrid close in on NINTH summer transfer signing

Hamburg (Germany), 05/06/2023.- Stuttgart's Enzo Millot celebrates after scoring the 2-1 lead during the German Bundesliga Relegation second leg soccer match between Hamburger SV and VfB Stuttgart in Hamburg, Germany, 05 June 2023. (Alemania, Hamburgo) EFE/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Atletico Madrid’s big spending summer transfer window could include one final move before the 2025/26 season starts.

Diego Simeone has been handed a huge transfer budget by the club’s hierarchy as he looks to build a genuine challenge to Barcelona and Real Madrid in the months ahead.

Los Rojiblancos finished third in La Liga last season – the eighth time they have ended up behind the El Clasico pair under Simeone’s leadership – and captain Koke has called on the revamped squad to change that in 2026.

Atletico Madrid break €100m mark in summer spending

Simeone has already spent an estimated €155m on eight transfers this summer, with just €16m coming in the opposite direction, following the exits of Rodrigo Riquelme and Angel Correa.

Defensive duo Marc Pubill and David Hancko are the latest arrivals and Simeone has also brought in three new midfielders – Alex Baena, Thiago Almada and Johnny Cardoso – at a combined cost of €93m.

Rodrigo De Paul’s loan move to Inter Miami will also bring in €15m at the end of 2025 if the MLS side activate their purchase clause on the Argentinian.

Italian defender Matteo Ruggeri has also come in from Atalanta with former loan pair Clement Lenglet and Juan Musso returning on permanent transfer deals.

Stuttgart give green light on Enzo Millot exit

Simeone is not known for huge splurges in the market, but he is on a roll, with Stuttgart’s Enzo Millot set to make it nine signings this summer.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo claim the Bundesliga side gave him permission to miss their friendly clash with Celta Vigo to complete the final details of his move to Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos will pay his €20m release clause after the 23-year-old scored 12 goals in all competitions last season – double the amount he managed in any previous season.

Atletico Madrid kick off their preseason campaign against Porto on August 3 with the league season starting for Simeone at Espanyol on August 17.