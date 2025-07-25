Former Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez wants to stick to his original plan of returning to club management in 2026.

The ex-midfielder has been out of the game since his exit from La Blaugrana in May 2024 following a controversial end to his time in charge.

Xavi led Barcelona to the La Liga title in his first full season in charge in 2022/23 but his final months in Catalonia were filled with negativity.

The 45-year-old has spoken about his eagerness to take on a new role but there still some lingering frustration over how it ended at Barcelona.

“There’s no hurry for me, but I’d like a good project. Like, ‘You have four years to work and make a project’. I’d love to work in the Premier League, I love the passion there,” he told an interview with The Athletic.

“In Spain, it’s too much about the result.

“I’m ready to ‘suffer’ again, but I don’t think I’ll suffer more than I did at Barca. It was too emotional for me because I was a supporter, too.”

Xavi wants 2025 return

Xavi’s comment on the Premier League only fuelled rumours he could be looking to England for a challenge and the possibility to succeed Pep Guardiola if he waits until 2027.

Manchester United and Arsenal could be options for him, if the latter dispense with Mikel Arteta, if he is unable to win a major trophy in 2026.

However, despite flickering rumours of Xavi looking to come back sooner, he will not be taking an international job.

Xavi rejects shock India offer

The India national team are on the hunt for a new boss – following Manolo Marquez’s exit – to focus on club matter at Goa.

Xavi’s name had been floated as a replacement option but that has been firmly rejected by sources close to Diario Sport.

Technical director of the Indian Football Federation, Subrata Paul, is rumoured to have claimed Xavi was keen on the job, but that has been denied, as they cannot afford him and other targets are on the agenda.