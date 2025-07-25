Villarreal’s summer rebuild continues as loan star returns

Villarreal boss Marcelino is on a mission to rebuild his squad ahead of the 2025/26 La Liga season start next month.

The veteran coach guided the club to fifth in the Spanish top-flight for the second time in three seasons in the final weeks of the 2024/25 top-flight campaign.

However, the start of the summer has seen several key players move on from El Madrigal, with Marcelino now tasked with bringing his stars back up to speed.

Baena and Barry exits lead Villarreal changes

Spain international Alex Baena has completed a move to Atletico Madrid with striker Thierno Barry accepting a new challenge at Everton.

Both players leave a major gap in Marcelino’s plans despite the arrival of the highly rated Alberto Moleiro from Las Palmas.

Experienced defensive duo Raul Albiol and Eric Bailly also left at the end of their contracts with former Real Madrid centre back Rafa Marin joining on loan from Napoli.

Dani Parejo is set to take over the captaincy from the departed Albiol as Marcelino secures a deal to bring Tajon Buchanan back to Castellon.

Buchanan back at Villarreal after loan stint

As Marcelino looked to bolster his squad for the second half of 2024/25, he agreed a six month loan deal with Inter Milan to bring in Buchanan.

The Canada international has struggled to make an impact at the San Siro following a 2023 switch from Club Brugge but Villarreal initially delayed a decision over their purchase option.

The two sides have since agreed a €9m fee, with Marcelino confident his versatility to play in midfield and attack will be crucial, and Inter Milan have retained a 20% sell on clause.

More new faces are expected in the weeks ahead as Villarreal go to England for a preseason double against Leeds United and Arsenal ahead of a La Liga opener at home to Real Oviedo on August 15.