Saudi Pro League offer lands as Real Betis’ Antony hopes fade

GUIMARAES (Portugal), 13/03/2025.- Betis player Antony poses after scoring the 0-3 goal during the UEFA Conference League Round of 16, 2nd leg soccer match between Vitoria Guimaraes and Real Betis, in Guimaraes, Portugal, 13 March 2025. EFE/EPA/HUGO DELGADO

Antony looks certain to leave Manchester United in the coming weeks but his final destination remains unknown.

The former Ajax attacker remains on the sidelines in Manchester as United boss Ruben Amorim has openly confirmed he does not have a place at Old Trafford.

Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini is still keen on a return to Andalucia but an outright transfer offer for Antony is viewed as too expensive.

Los Verdiblancos have seen their transfer coffers boosted by the big-money sale of Johnny Cardoso to Atletico Madrid but they are still short on United’s valuation.

The latest update from Ben Jacobs (via The United Stand) claims Antony’s priority continues to be a move back to Real Betis – but finances will ultimately decide his next move.

“It looks like Antony is holding out for Betis. Betis are trying to understand the situation whether it’s a loan or full sale. If a deal doesn’t happen in the next two weeks the feeling is Antony will have to accept that Betis might not be his next destination.”

Leverkusen pull out of Antony race

Former Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag was rumoured to be keen on a possible reunion at Bayer Leverkusen but the Dutch coach has since confirmed that will not be happening.

“Antony has a lot of quality. I signed him twice, he was like a son to me and still is. We’re not interested in him at the moment, but we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Saudi offer incoming for Antony

With United keen to sell, and Real Betis only realistically able to offer another season-long loan – with an option to buy him 2026 – other options are being considered.

Reports from Sky Sports state two Saudi Pro League clubs have reached out to United with preliminary offers that would meet their £40m demands.

Amorim has already completed a deal to loan Marcus Rashford to Barcelona and Antony is top of his exit list.