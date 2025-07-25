Real Madrid, upon seeing their backline crumble under the Paris Saint-Germain pressure in New Jersey, entered a new phase of doubts about their defensive options. With Dean Huijsen absent, Los Blancos looked all at sea, and the possibility of signing another central defender was raised.

One of those could be Ibrahima Konate. The Liverpool and France defender is out of contract next summer, and could be an option either this summer on a reduced fee, or next year for free. Thus far, Konate has turned down Liverpool’s approaches, but a fresh offer has been made, and they are said to be going all out to keep him.

William Saliba is Real Madrid’s alternative

According to Cadena SER, Real Madrid are looking into Arsenal defender William Saliba as an alternative. Another French defender, Saliba impressed during Arsenal’s victory over Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu in April, and was cast as their first choice. Saliba is out of contract in 2027, and Los Blancos are now considering a move for him if they cannot bring in Konate.

Exclusive 💣 Real Madrid are sending a delegation to London to try and snag William Saliba from @Arsenal Arsenal’s standing firm, saying he’s not for sale, but they’re also looking for some reassurances from Saliba himself. Will Saliba stay loyal to Arsenal, or will the lure… pic.twitter.com/1mwuhJzyQP — indykaila News (@indykaila) July 24, 2025

This tallies with recent information from IndyKaila that Real Madrid are set to send a delegation to negotiate with Saliba and Arsenal. Thus far the Gunners have been clear he will not be sold. Previously, the cost of both Saliba and Konate had been cited as reasons Los Blancos may delay moves until next summer.

Konate and Saliba moves are not mutually exclusive

Even if Real Madrid are able to bring in either Konate or Saliba, Marca say that Liverpool or Arsenal will not necessarily be safe next summer. Their information is that they could move for both over the next two summers, as they look to renew their ageing backline. David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Antonio Rudiger will likely depart in the two years, while there are doubts about the future of Eder Militao.