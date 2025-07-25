Ligue 1 pair eye cut price deal as Xabi Alonso makes transfer decision

Real Madrid are beginning to switch their summer transfer focus to sales with Xabi Alonso happy over his current options.

Four summer signings landing in Madrid means his first team squad is now at its 25-man capacity and departures are needed.

Alonso is looking into which areas can be updated and he is on course to offload one of his left backs from last season with Ferland Mendy tipped to go.

The recent arrival of Alvaro Carreras, who is expected to be a starter next season, means Real Madrid are well stocked in the position with Fran Garcia on course to remain as cover.

Garcia had been linked with a move to AC Milan, but that no longer appears likely to happen, and his FIFA Club World Cup form could be enough to keep him within Alonso’s wider plans for 2025/26.

Xabi Alonso make Ferland Mendy decision

Diario AS are reporting Real Madrid and Alonso are in agreement that Garcia will not be allowed to leave this summer. The 25-year-old is viewed as an ideal player to compete with Carreras and not cause an issue over being second choice.

Despite signing a new three-year contract with Real Madrid just a few months ago, Mendy is now surplus to requirements, amid lingering concerns over his injury record in 2025.

The 30-year-old will not accept being a back up at this stage in his career and a return to his native France could be on the cards.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo claim Ligue 1 duo Marseille and Rennes are confident over securing a ‘friendly price’ for the former Lyon defender.

That could end up at between €10-15m, despite Real Madrid looking for a little more at this stage, as Mendy continues his injury recovery.

In a separate twist, after coming up short in their attempt to sign Garcia, AC Milan could now push for Mendy to replace the departed Theo Hernandez.