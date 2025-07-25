Girona eye Atletico Madrid outcast as Diego Simeone demands exit

Atletico Madrid are planning yet more squad exits before the start of the 2025/26 La Liga season next month.

Diego Simeone is looking to rebuild his team, on the back of a trophyless 2024/25 campaign in the Spanish capital, with several new faces already landing.

The Argentinian coach has already offloaded some long standing players including midfielder Rodrigo De Paul joining MLS side Inter Miami on loan following extended talks.

De Paul will not be the last player to leave the Estadio Metropolitano but Simeone may have finalised his incoming business after a significant outlay.

Who have Atletico Madrid signed this summer?

Simeone has already spent an estimated €155m in transfer fees either side of Atletico Madrid’s FIFA Club World Cup exit at the group stages in the USA.

Defensive duo Marc Pubill and David Hancko are the latest arrivals and Simeone needs sales to balance the books.

On the outgoing front, Simeone has only raised €16m, with Rodrigo Riquelme and Angel Correa moving on to Real Betis and Tigres respectively.

Saul Niguez has been released as a free agent to join Flamengo and that pattern could continue.

Thomas Lemar is still on the books at Atletico Madrid but Simeone is desperate to offload the France international.

Girona launch Thomas Lemar loan offer

Injuries have impacted Lemar’s seven seasons in Madrid, but he has not started a league game for Simeone since September 2023, and the 29-year-old remains on the sidelines.

Los Rojiblancos are not looking for a transfer fee, after paying €70m for him back in 2018, amid an eye-catching rise at AS Monaco.

As per reports from L’Equipe, Girona have reached out over a season-long loan deal for 2025/26, with Rayo Vallecano, Osasuna and Celta Vigo also interested.

Lemar is contracted to Atletico Madrid until 2027, and the club are open to a release, but the above sides are only looking at a loan with part of his wages covered.