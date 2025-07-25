Barcelona President Joan Laporta has revealed that The Superleague and UEFA are in talks over an agreement for either reforms to the Champions League, or forming a new competition. One of the most significant power struggles in European football has made it to diplomatic discussions, and could see a major change to watching Europe’s premier competition, the Champions League.

Laporta explained that UEFA had allocated a team to negotiate with the Superleague, and that both Real Madrid and Barcelona, who had been leading the Superleague project, were on board with the talks. One of the major shifts proposed by the Superleague was a shift in broadcasting from traditional TV channels purchasing rights to show the games, to a streaming platform that would make the matches free around the world. There would have then been paid tiers on that platform with extra features and reduced advertising.

Laporta confirms streaming platform is a point of agreement

While there is likely some way to go in the talks between the Superleague and UEFA, the idea of the streaming platform was the area in which they had made the most progress.

“The one where there may be more agreement and coordination is in the block that addresses the technological platform. I think it’s good news and there’s goodwill on both sides. Barca is in a position to reach agreements, and within the Super League, we’re pushing for this agreement to happen,” explained Laporta to MD.

Laporta had mentioned improved revenue from the Champions League’s newly adopted format as of last season. UEFA had dismissed the idea as fantasy, but were now open to the idea.

“I believe that’s the Super League’s strong point. A lot of work has gone into this platform, and it’s a platform that would be free for all fans and global in scope. And the UEFA president sees it as feasible, and that means there are common ground that didn’t exist before. Now, with the goodwill of all parties, we’re getting closer, and I hope this comes to fruition.”

Increased revenue the goal

Ultimately, it seems the most powerful clubs in Europe are keen for a bigger cut of the revenue, but feel the streaming platform could increase the total income before they begin splitting it.

“Regarding the platform, if it generates revenue as expected, we’re talking about very substantial, very high revenue, and it would be for the good of football. I see that UEFA is opening up, and I see that we’re opening up to reach an agreement.”