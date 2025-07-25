Barcelona reach ‘total agreement’ on key defender’s contract extension

Barcelona are closing in on a contract extension agreement with star defender Jules Kounde after weeks of talks.

A new contract for the French defender has been prioritised by the Catalan giants in 2025, amid fresh transfer interest from the Premier League, but Barcelona remained confident on retaining the 26-year-old.

The potential exit links initially focused on Chelsea, who had pursued Kounde during his time at Sevilla, with Arsenal also interested in the Les Bleus international, but more recently it’s been Manchester City making enquires about bringing him to England.

Negotiations have stepped up in recent weeks with club officials keen to get an agreement sealed before the start of the 2025/26 season.

Barcelona clinch Jules Kounde renewal agreement

Barcelona have thrown their full resources behind a push to keep Kounde as they they consider him to be the best right back in the world.

In a previous report highlighted by Sempre Barca, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave his verdict on the situation by confirming all parties were on the same page over a renewal.

Kounde’s current deal runs until 2027, but Barcelona are looking to tie him down until 2030, and another update from Romano claims they have now clinched a breakthrough.

He is expected to formally sign the paperwork next week, when the squad return from South Korea, with a salary increase included.

Jules Kounde’s 2024/25 Barcelona stats

Kounde started 29 of Barcelona’s 38 La Liga games last season – as Hansi Flick’s team clinched the title – and smashed home the winner in La Blaugrana’s Copa del Rey final win over Real Madrid in April.

His spot in Flick’s starting XI is unquestioned and the deeper numbers from last season are even more impressive.

He finished the campaign as Barcelona’s top tackler in La Liga, with 43 won, and more dribblers tackled than any of his teammates on 44.

Only Pau Cubarsi completed more league minutes than him in Flick’s backline.