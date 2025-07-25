Barcelona are considering removing the captaincy from goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, as the club clash with the German over both his future and his decision-making regarding surgery. The German veteran is unhappy with the club after leaking stories about his character to the press, and signing Joan Garcia to replace him.

Ter Stegen announced on Thursday that he would be undergoing surgery to resolve a back problem that had been plaguing him for the past seven weeks since international duty with Germany.

However he did so saying that he would be back after three months, when the club were hoping to use the emergency injury rule to use some of his salary limit space to register Garcia and Marcus Rashford. The minimum for that rule to come into place is a four-month injury, although ter Stegen’s announcement may not impact their ability to do so.

Barcelona plan to remove captaincy from ter Stegen

According to MD, Barcelona want to take the captaincy away from the 33-year-old. The Blaugrana were deeply unhappy with his decision to announce the surgery after suggesting that they make a joint announcement. Ter Stegen went ahead and did so anyway. The decision has been made between all three of the big power bases at Barcelona; manager Hansi Flick, Director of Football Deco and President Joan Laporta.

They feel the squad lacks a ‘valid’ bridge to the management, and after missing most of last season through injury, will be out of action for another three months at least now. Flick will be charged with the duty of bringing it up with ter Stegen.

Who could replace ter Stegen?

Currently Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Raphinha are all in the captaincy group as vice-captains, and it seems most likely one of them would step up to the role. If Flick decides to bring in someone new, Inigo Martinez, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres or even Lamine Yamal would be in the running.