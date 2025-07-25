Barcelona lose out on financial boost as La Liga star extends contract

Barcelona are not expected to land a potential cash boost on Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza this summer.

La Blaugrana made the call to sell Mingueza to Celta back in 2022, and he has excelled at the Estadio Balaidos, as one of La Liga’s most consistent right-backs.

The 26-year-old has even forced his way into Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad in the last 12 months and was named in Football Espana’s 2024/25 Team of the Season after a strong campaign.

His revival has left Celta Vigo racing to secure his future as he enters the final 12 months of his contract in Vigo.

Premier League side Aston Villa have been regularly linked with a transfer offer, but they are yet to make a formal offer, and his current side are growing in confidence over an agreement.

If he does opt to sign a renewal, Barcelona will miss out, as they were due a 50% sell on clause on a possible €20m deal.

Oscar Mingueza close to Celta renewal as Barcelona miss out

Villa were quoted €20m, but Unai Emery is unmoved, and Celta are now stepping up contract negotiations.

With Mingueza eligible for a free transfer from the start of 2026, a decision is needed, and reports from El Faro de Vigo – via Mundo Deportivo – Mingueza will extend.

Alongside a new deal for Mingueza, fellow former Barcelona star Marcos Alonso is also set to sign a fresh contract at Celta, extending from 2026 to 2027.

However, there was no agreement in place for Barcelona to receive a sell-on fee if he left as he joined on a free transfer last summer.

Celta’s spot in the Europa League has bolstered their chances of keeping key players at the club, with the financial injection from UEFA increasing the salary pot, as they return to Europe for the first time since 2017.