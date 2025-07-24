What Real Madrid are willing to spend on Rodri Hernandez this summer?

Real Madrid and the Toni Kroos conundrum. The absence of the German midfielder was felt keenly last season at the Santiago Bernabeu, and many, including Xabi Alonso, believe that a replacement must be signed. However Los Blancos are unconvinced by the replacements – or most of them.

Linked with a plethora of top midfielders such as Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez, but while Alonso believes it is a necessity to bring in a midfielder to link the defence and the attack, President Florentino Perez is unconvinced by the options on the market. He does not want to break the bank, unless it is for a sure thing – a bill that only Manchester City’s Rodri Hernandez fits in his eyes.

Real Madrid willing to spend €115m on Rodri

According to The Sun (via MD), Los Blancos would be willing to spend an eye-watering €115m on the 29-year-old. There are those that believe Rodri would be easier to sign next summer, with just two years left on his deal, and it is not certain he will sign a new one. This tallies loosely with information from Cadena SER that if Manchester City are willing to sell for €100m, Real Madrid consider a deal.

What needs to happen for Real Madrid to sign Rodri?

One of the variables in Real Madrid’s pursuit of Rodri, be it this summer or next, is his injury. Los Blancos would like some indication that he has or can get back to his best after his nine months out. Should that transpire, and if Real Madrid were to receive an indication that City were willing to do business, then a move could be on. Thus far, Pep Guardiola has shown no sign of being open to parting with Rodri, and he remains a key part of their plans.

Despite all these conditions, there has been no shortage of talk about a move for Rodri. It could well be that Los Blancos are keen for Rodri to push for a move, or ask City to allow him to leave, putting a transfer into motion for them.