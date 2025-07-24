Villarreal not prepared to meet €25m asking price for Chelsea star

Chelsea will part ways with numerous players this summer, and there are chances for one of them to end up at Villarreal come the start of the September when the transfer window comes to a close.

Having already signed Rafa Marin from Napoli earlier in the summer, Villarreal were not actively looking to sign another central defender. However, with the news that Logan Costa will miss a large portion of next season after sustaining an ACL injury during a recent pre-season friendly, there is now a need for another centre-back.

The search is on for a replacement, and one player that has been linked in recent weeks is Axel Disasi. The Frenchman is out of favour at Chelsea, so he would be available for a move to La Ceramica.

However, it has now been reported that La Nueva España (via ED) that Villarreal are not prepared to meet Chelsea’s asking price for Disasi, which is believed to be in the region of €25-30m.

Villarreal have money to spend after the sales of Alex Baena and Thierno Barry, but they will not shift too far away from the transfer policy that has been so successful in recent years. The idea is not to pay a big fee for Disasi, whom they ideally want to sign on loan with an option to buy, rather than an obligatory clause.

Villarreal have a decision to make with Disasi

It is not clear whether Chelsea would be open to this, but given that they had a similar deal in place when Disasi joined Aston Villa last season, there are chances for it to happen. However, Villarreal cannot afford to spend too long working on a deal, as they desperately need a new centre-back before the start of the new campaign.