Real Madrid make left-back decision as Xabi Alonso picks player to leave

Real Madrid are now focusing on sales, with four summer signings meaning that their first team squad is at its 25-man capacity. At this stage, the most likely sale is one of their two left-backs from last season: Ferland Mendy or Fran Garcia.

The recent arrival of Alvaro Carreras, who is expected to be a starter next season, means that Real Madrid are overbooked at left-back. Because of this, a sale is needed, and it will be between Mendy and Garcia. The latter has been strongly linked with Milan in recent weeks, but a deal no longer appears likely to happen.

And there is a reason for this, with Diario AS reporting that Real Madrid and head coach Xabi Alonso are in agreement that Garcia will not be allowed to leave this summer. The 25-year-old is seen as an excellent player to compete with Carreras for the left-back spot, having impressed club officials over the last 12 months.

Mendy is now a leading candidate to leave Real Madrid

This decision means that Mendy is the player identified for departure, despite having only signed a new three-year contract with Real Madrid a few months ago. The 30-year-old is no longer counted on, and if he wants to play regularly next season, he must seek an exit.

It makes a lot of sense for Real Madrid to prioritise keeping Garcia or Mendy. The latter is much older, and his departure will held to lower the average age of the squad. On top of this, his injury record is worrying, so there are doubts about whether he is able to be available for the entirety of a season.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid can find a new club for Mendy, but they will need to if they want to make another signing this summer.