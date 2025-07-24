Real Madrid agree deal with Bundesliga side to sell midfield starlet

Real Madrid continue to cash in on their academy graduates, with the next to depart the club to be Chema Andres. The 20-year-old was part of Real Madrid’s squad for the Club World Cup squad, but was not part of Xabi Alonso’s long-term plans.

Andres made the jump to Castilla last season, and became a regular feature of their midfield under Raul Gonzalez. Last season he played 32 times for Castilla, giving three assists, and was sent off once. He also managed two cameo appearances for the first team, making his debut against Las Palmas in January, and coming on for Luka Modric in the Croatian’s final appearance at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Deal agreed with Stuttgart

Real Madrid have reached a deal with Stuttgart for Andres to move to the Bundesliga. BILD report that Los Blancos will receive €3m for the young talent, but will retain a 50% sell-on fee, as carried by MD. A buyback option is also expected to be included in the deal. Manager Xabi Alonso coached Andres as a youngster during his time at La Fabrica, and believes he could be a long-term prospect for the first team, but must develop more elsewhere first. Stuttgart are expected to bring in money for Enzo Millot, who could be heading to La Liga, and this may be the first part of that.

Real Madrid academy sales

Andres will be the latest money-maker for Real Madrid to come out of Castilla, who have already made €13.8m from youth products this summer, not including the €3m to come from this deal. Victor Munoz and Rafael Obrador have both left for €5m to Osasuna and Benfica respectively, while Yusi also brought in a further €3m from his move to Alaves. Central defender Marvel, who also made a first team debut, has joined Leganes for €800k.