Manchester United are desperate to sell Antony this summer, but their efforts to do so are being stonewalled by Real Betis, who remain favourites to bring the Brazil international back to Andalusia.

There is a desperation at Betis to re-sign Antony, who registered nine goals and five assists during his loan spell in the second half of last season. However, Man United’s asking price is not currently achievable for Los Verdiblancos, despite the big-money sale of Johnny Cardoso to Atletico Madrid.

Despite this, Ben Jacobs (via The United Stand) has revealed that Antony continues to prioritise a move to Betis, who are yet to come to a conclusion on the best way to approach a deal to re-sign the Man United winger.

“It looks like Antony is holding out for Betis. Betis are trying to understand the situation whether it is a loan or full sale. If a deal doesn’t happen within the next 2 week the feeling is Antony will have to accept that Betis might not be his next destination.”

Loan-to-buy move would be ideal for Betis

It’s clear that Betis want to avoid purchasing Antony this summer, especially for the asking price that Man United have currently set. There is talk of a second loan being offered, with this one including an option to buy that the Andalusians can trigger in 2026, although there is no suggestion that the Premier League side would be prepared to accept.

Betis have Antony’s favour now, but if the situation continues to rumble on, it would be no surprise to see him look elsewhere, given his desire to leave Man United. Interestingly, Atleti have emerged as candidates to sign him, and given their spending spree this summer, it would be no surprise if they were to make a move – thus leaving Los Verdiblancos behind.