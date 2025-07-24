Liverpool have established a strategy for the future of French defender Ibrahima Konate this summer, as they look to retain the centre-back. Real Madrid are waiting patiently, and are also considering a move for him.

The Reds have vowed to battle hard to keep hold of Konate, who has so far turned down contract offers made to him. His intention is supposedly to sign for Real Madrid next summer on a free when his deal expires, with Los Blancos keen on strengthening their backline – their veteran of duo of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are also out of contract in 2026.

Liverpool to make second contract offer to Konate – Fabrizio Romano

As per Fabrizio Romano (via Diario AS), Liverpool are set to make a fresh ‘irresistible’ contract offer to Konate in a bid to avoid a second star member of their defence being poached by Los Blancos. However should Konate turn down that offer too, then at the end of the transfer market, they could open the door to selling Konate this summer.

Days earlier, Romano had put the chances of Real Madrid signing Konate this summer at 15%, noting that the Spanish giants are very keen on the 26-year-old.

Differences in price between Real Madrid and Liverpool

The main obstacle could well be the price tag. In a similar situation last season, Real Madrid and Liverpool failed to agree a deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold in January, albeit losing him midseason would have been a different problem.

Previous reports have signalled that Liverpool would be seeking €50m for Konate. Real Madrid meanwhile would only be willing to spend €20-25m on a player they can agree a contract with in six months time. A significant difference, all three will have millions at stake in the next six weeks.

Other interest in Ibrahima Konate

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool would now consider an offer of €40m for Konate. Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Arabia have all shown interest in Konate, but the Frenchman’s desire to move to Real Madrid has discouraged them not to make a play for his future thus far.