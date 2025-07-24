A round-up of the latest goings on in the transfer window, as La Liga sides look to strengthen ahead of the new season.

Alaves

Alaves are on the verge of a big-money sale to Strasbourg. Marca explain that after his impressive season at Mirandes on loan, striker Joaquin Panicchelli could bring in €16m, which would rise to €20m with variables.

Incoming is midfielder Carles Alena, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Mendizorrotza.

Athletic Club

Athletic Club have announced that they have given Alvaro Djalo permission to travel to Qatar to negotiate a loan move with Al-Gharafa. Originally his intention was to remain at the club.

Atletico Madrid

MD say that Ademola Lookman is pushing for a move to Inter, rather than Atletico Madrid. Los Colchoneros appear to have changed course, with Inter to up their offer to €45m (€50m asking price) and personal terms agreed with the Nerazzurri.

Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo and Alaves are locked in a battle for Leganes winger Juan Cruz, say Marca, who was impressive last year in La Liga. Meanwhile central defender Unai Nunez is on the verge of a loan move to Hellas Verona with a €5m option to buy.

Elche

Elche have made a major sale, seeing creative midfielder Nicolas Fernandez Mercau leave for New York City FC for €8m. He played a starring role in their promotion.

Getafe

Getafe have agreed a deal for midfielder Yellu Santiago to join Hellas Verona on a free, while Carles Alena has joined Alaves.

Acuerdo con el @Alaves para el traspaso de Carles Aleñá. Jugador centenario con nuestro club al que le deseamos la mejor de las suertes en esta nueva etapa personal y profesional. Esta siempre será tu casa, Carles. 💙 pic.twitter.com/FxuqMK8a8t — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) July 24, 2025

Girona

Girona are keen to reinforce with Olympique Marseille midfielder Azzedine Ounahi. They want €8m for the Morocco star though, which Diario AS say is some way from what is on offer. Youngster Gabriel Misehouy has left for Aris Salonika on loan.

Rayo Vallecano

After Raul de Tomas left for Al-Wakrah in Qatar, Marca say that Chris Ramos of Cadiz is one of their targets up front.

RCD Mallorca

Nottingham Forest and Mallorca remain locked in talks for Pablo Maffeo, but Marca say that Sporting Director Pablo Ortells is running out of patience. Forest’s latest offer is €5m plus €1.5m in variables, but the islanders want more guaranteed money.

La historia del 𝐏𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐚 seguirá escribiéndose en Mallorca. Vedat Muriqi y el RCD Mallorca han llegado a un acuerdo para renovar hasta 2029 ❤️🖤 — RCD Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) July 9, 2025

Mallorca have also announced a fresh deal with striker Vedat Muriqi, who extends through until 2029, when the Kosovan will be 35.

Real Betis

Real Betis have confirmed the signing of former goalkeeper Pau Lopez, who joins on a free on a three-year contract. Meanwhile Diario AS say that Real Betis are demanding a fee for Borja Iglesias, who has interest from Valencia amongst others. However Iglesias is only keen on a move back to Celta Vigo, who are holding out for Iglesias and Betis to agree the termination of his deal.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid youngster Chema Andres is on his way to Stuttgart, and defender Marvel has joined Leganes for €800k on a three-year deal.

✅ Reforzamos nuestra defensa con el fichaje de Marvel, que firma hasta 2028. 👋🏻 ¡Bienvenido a la familia pepinera! — C.D. Leganés (@CDLeganes) July 22, 2025

Real Oviedo

Real Oviedo have announced the signing striker Alex Fores on loan from Villarreal. He spent last season on loan at promotion rivals Levante.

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have been offered the chance to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free, after leaving Everton, say Marca. So far they are yet to make a move.

Sevilla

Sevilla are keen to move on forward Rafa Mir, who Diario AS has been approached by teams in Asia and Mexico. Yet Mir is keen to stay, and has no intention of leaving. He is under contract until 2027.

L’Equipe (via Marca) say that French midfielder Batista Mendy of Trabzonspor is a target.

Valencia

Young forward Diego Lopez and central defender Cesar Tarrega have both received renewal offers from Los Che, but Marca say neither are happy with the proposals. This comes after Arsenal announced the signing of defender Cristhian Mosquera.

Villarreal

Villarreal have reached a deal on personal terms with Tajon Buchanan. They are now in talks to reach a permanent deal with Inter for the Canadian, as per Matteo Moretto. He says the deal could be worth €9m, although the Nerazzurri will retain 20% of the sell-on fee.