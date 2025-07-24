Barcelona announced just 14 hours before they were due to travel to Kobe, Japan, that they would not be landing in the land of the rising sun. The Catalan giants have cancelled the first of their preseason fixtures due to non-payment from one of the promoters organising the event.

Beyond the lack of money in Barcelona’s accounts, the promoter of their tour D-Drive have come out and do their own crisis management. As recounted by Marca, the South Korean firm have laid the blame at the door of subcontractor Yasuda, who sponsor Real Sociedad, who did not provide payment or the necessary documentation. CEO Seul Ham had the following to say.

“Barcelona made the correct and responsible decision to cancel the match in Japan. We will take legal action against the responsible Japanese entities to seek damages.”

Accusations of fraud against Yasuda

They also go on to accuse Yasuda of fraud, claiming that Yasuda had not just failed to provide the correct paperwork, but had even falsified documents for the contracts to be fulfilled. Yasuda had until Wednesday to provide payment.

“D-DRIVE was scheduled to receive full payment for the match today; however, the funds ultimately failed to arrive. Instead, the Yasuda Group has repeatedly provided invalid and falsified documents, deceiving us by falsely claiming that the payment had already been transferred to Korea. We have obtained an audio recording from a Yasuda Group employee stating that their CEO ultimately did not send the money, clearly confirming intentional fraud.”

D-Drive links to Spanish football and Barcelona

D-Drive have assured that Barcelona can complete the second leg of their tour in South Korea, where they are scheduled to face FC Seoul and Daegu FC on Thursday and Monday respectively. As reported by Sport, the decision to trust in D-Drive was in large part down to the links between the company and Spanish football.

Former Spain Sporting Director Albert Luque, who was accused and acquitted of coercion in the Jenni Hermoso trial, has a close relationship with Barcelona Director Enric Masip, a close advisor of Joan Laporta. D-Drive worked with the RFEF under the mandate of former president Luis Rubiales, and Fernando Soler, a former tennis player who was part of the deal to take the Spanish Supercup to Saudi Arabia as an intermediary, is also employed by D-Drive.

AS Roma have a strong interest in Marc Bernal. Contacts between the two clubs have taken place. @DiMarzio — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 23, 2025

Issues with South Korea leg of tour

Barcelona must now alter their plans with just three days notice before they were due to travel to South Korea. Seven members of the Barcelona staff are already in Japan, as per Radio Catalunya, composed mostly of security staff and chefs. Now however Barcelona must alter the visas of the entire rest of the traveling party, who would arrive from Spain and not Japan.

Barcelona earnings from preseason tour

That variable puts more millions at risk for Barcelona, at a time when their economy can ill-afford hiccups. Barcelona are said to have received €15m of the €20-25m they were due to earn from the tour, but presumably will struggle to receive the remaining 40%, and certainly not in the short-term. If they cannot resolve their visa situation, they may also find themselves unable to fulfil their contractual obligations.