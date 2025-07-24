Samuel Lino at the Metropolitano.
Flamengo in advanced talks to sign €25m Atletico Madrid star

Atletico Madrid’s busy summer continues, with the latest story emerging out of the Metropolitano a potential exit. Having announced the signing of David Hancko on Wednesday night, two more deals appear to be in the works.

For several weeks now it has been made clear that Samuel Lino could be leaving the club this summer, with Atletico offering him to other teams. The Brazilian had a discreet season last time round, and Atletico appear to have decided to cash in on him.

Atletico Madrid in advanced talks for Lino exit

Lino spent his first season on loan at Valencia after signing from Atletico, and returned two years ago, impressing in his first year. However last season he did not manage to lock down a regular starting spot. Marca say that he has been offered out, with the likes of Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Napoli all interested in him.

Both Diario AS and Matteo Moretto report that advanced discussions are now underway for Lino to return to his native Brazil though. Flamengo and Atletico are in talks to finalise a deal for €25m, with Lino to earn the same amount on a five-year contract.

Lino could be on his way out.
Atletico already have plans for the money

Earlier on Thursday it was reported that Atletico are in talks with Stuttgart midfielder Enzo Millot, who has a €20m release clause. A deal is yet to be agreed, but it appears he could be a creative option to come in if Lino leaves.

Lino’s season in summary

If the deal is completed, it would represent sound business for Atletico, who signed Lino for €6.5m, making a healthy €18.5m profit, after good service for Diego Simeone. Last season Lino played 47 times, scoring four and giving eight assists. With Alex Baena and Conor Gallagher in the squad, Lino’s chances of playing on the left of a four seem more slim, while Matteo Ruggeri can play as a left wing-back too.

