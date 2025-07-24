Carlo Ancelotti could play key role in exit of Real Madrid star

Real Madrid could end up leaning on former manager Carlo Ancelotti for a helping hand in the transfer window this summer. The new Brazil manager has a number of his former charges in contention for his World Cup 2026 squad.

Not least Rodrygo Goes, who has been heavily linked with an exit this summer. He was left out of Ancelotti’s first squad, having not played for the final month of Ancelotti’s second stint at the Santiago Bernabeu. Brazil selection is not as much of a factor for Rodrygo as it might be for Endrick Felipe though, with the former a more established member of the squad.

Real Madrid in favour of Endrick exit

As has been reported on several occasions, Los Blancos are keen for Endrick to leave on loan this summer, feeling that the 19-year-old needs more regular game time to continue developing. Endrick has suffered a second relapse of his muscle injury that kept him out of the Club World Cup, and is likely out until October. During his convalescence though, Gonzalo Garcia Torres has earned a spot in Xabi Alonso’s squad, and will be the alternative number nine to Kylian Mbappe next season.

Carlo Ancelotti could play a role in Endrick future

Another absence from Ancelotti’s first Brazil squad was Endrick, who was injured at the time. ESPN say that Endrick is in his plans for the 2026 World Cup, but that Ancelotti is in favour of him getting more regular game time if he is to continue to be so. At Real Madrid, he is now third in the pecking order.

Endrick keen to stay at Real Madrid

Thus far, Endrick has been clear that he wants to remain at the club, despite interest from two Serie A giants. His camp have reminded him not only of the lack of success from other loaned Real Madrid starlets Reinier Jesus and Luka Jovic, but also of the rewards for the perseverance of Vinicius Junior.