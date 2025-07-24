Barcelona president Joan Laporta reacts to Marcus Rashford signing

Earlier this week, Barcelona completed the signing of Marcus Rashford on a season-long loan from Manchester United. The 27-year-old is the club’s left winger addition, which was one of the priorities for this summer’s transfer window.

The search for a new left winger was not easy for Barcelona, largely due to their financial problems. They had looked destined to finally complete a deal for Nico Williams, but in a 24-hour period, he went from agreeing terms with the Catalans to signing a new 10-year contract with Athletic Club.

Laporta opens up on Marcus Rashford deal

As per MD, Barcelona president Joan Laporta spoke on Rashford, who can be bought next summer as per a buy clause in the agreement with Man United.

“We are very happy because a player of great quality is coming, at a great age to come to Barça with extraordinary motivation. Personally, I’ve seen how excited he is to come to Barça. One of his virtues is that he is sincere. His dream was to play for Man United for the rest of his life. He arrived at the age of seven and was born there with an interesting life. He wanted to be a ‘One club man’. It’s nice for a player to say this with all the sincerity.

“But when a situation arises in his life that he did not expect, the team he had always liked is Barça. He had faced us and had Barça on the radar. He was loaned to Aston Villa so that it could be seen that he is the best player ever, the best in England and he says that his maximum motivation is to win the Champions League with Barça and the World Cup with England. We have him very motivated. He came in strong as a rock, he’s very excited, he’s entered well with his teammates and I’m very happy because two years ago he beat us in the Europa League. He made the difference in the tie and that’s why I’m very happy that he came.”