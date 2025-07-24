Barcelona will soon need to sign a central defender, especially with doubts over the continuity of Inigo Martinez and Andreas Christensen beyond the upcoming season. Due to their well-documented financial woes, a low-cost option would be preferred, and that is what they could get in Ibrahima Konate.

Konate has attracted strong interest from Real Madrid in recent months, with their intention being to secure a similar pre-contract agreement to the one signed by Kylian Mbappe and Trent Alexander-Arnold in recent years. This can be done from January, when the France international’s current deal at Liverpool enters its final six months.

Liverpool are desperate to agree a new deal with Konate, thus blocking any chance of him leaving as a free agent. However, their efforts have been in vain so far, which is why there is a chance that he leaves this summer.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid would prefer to sign Konate on their terms, which would ideally be next summer on a free. Club officials are considering of this happening if he does not sign a new deal with Liverpool, but they could face significant competition.

Barcelona among three new clubs keen on Konate

According to CaughtOffside, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign Konate, who would be a massive market opportunity in the event of him not extending his stay at Liverpool. The Premier League champions are prepared to sell him now for £40m, but none of the clubs interested, which includes Real Madrid and also Paris Saint-Germain, are prepared to pay this.

As a free transfer, Konate would be a magnificent addition for Barcelona. He’s only 26, so he could be able to play alongside Pau Cubarsi for many years to come, but the challenge would be to beat Real Madrid to his signature, which would be no mean feat.