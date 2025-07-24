Atletico Madrid negotiating for €20m Bundesliga star

Atletico Madrid continue to forge ahead with what could be an historic transfer window this summer. After the deal was confirmed for David Hancko on Wednesday night, Atletico’s total spend is already at €150m without including variables, but are now courting another midfielder.

Despite bringing in Johnny Cardoso and Alex Baena, Los Colchoneros clearly feel they need more options in the middle of the pitch. As things stand, the only exits will be Rodrigo de Paul and Saul Niguez, although Thomas Lemar could also leave. L’Equipe say that Atletico are now in talks to agree personal terms with Stuttgart midfielder Enzo Millot.

Galatasaray and Atletico Madrid in talks

Millot has attracted no shortage of attention over the last year, and other Bundesliga clubs are also interested in the French midfielder. Galatasaray have been in talks with Millot’s camp this week, but have failed to reach an agreement thus far. Now Atletico are negotiating with Millot, and it is believed that he has a €20m release clause that Stuttgart will demand for him if he is to leave. For many that represents a reasonable price for the 23-year-old. Under contract until 2028, Stuttgart have little pressure to sell.

Who is Enzo Millot?

Last season Millot was a crucial part of another successful season for Stuttgart, as they won the DfB Pokal last season. He played 43 times, scoring 12 goals and giving eight assists during that campaign, including five goal contributions in eight Champions League games.

🚨🇫🇷 Unlike last year, Atlético Madrid is confident that this time a move for Thomas Lemar will go through. The club is willing to let him leave for free if he finds a team, but nothing concrete has materialized yet.@JaviGomara/@mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/cQTtADAPps — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 24, 2025

Diminutive and understated, Millot tends to glide around the pitch, and has become a key creative force for his decision-making, quick feet and ability to find space in the midfield. While starting his career deeper, and capable of receiving the ball from the defence, Millot has more recently moved further forward, playing behind the front line and looking to slice open defences.