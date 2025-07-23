Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Marcus Rashford on loan with an option to buy, with the 27-year-old their second reinforcement of the summer. The England international leaves Manchester United for the second time in his career, again on loan, but after a fraught two years at Old Trafford.

Rashford spoke at length about how he was already feeling at home in the Catalan capital, and about how enthused he was by the ambition to win at Barcelona. He also confirmed that he was already keen on joining Barcelona back in January.

Gary Lineker comments on Rashford and Manchester United

Earlier in the week Gary Lineker, the last Englishman to play for Barcelona, had commented that ‘Marcus is not the issue, Manchester United are‘. That quote was put directly to Rashford, and he was asked what went wrong at Old Trafford.

“Manchester United is going through a period of change, and they have been for a while. But United have been a big part of not only my career but my life, I don’t have anything bad to say about Manchester, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to play for them. Football, as with life, not everything goes as you thought. But yeah I’m focused on this, and on this chapter, trying to improve myself and help my team win trophies.”

“But yeah, I don’t have anything to say about Manchester, I wish them best and success in the future.”

‘I’ve brought back discipline to my life’ – Rashford

Rashford was also asked about the fact that he looked happier and more confident than he did six months ago, before his loan move to Aston Villa.

“Six months ago is six months ago. I’m supposed to be improving (laughs). Right now I’m in a good place, I’m happy and I’m healthy. Eager to get going. It’s one thing to say you are motivated and determined, these are things that can change each day depending on how you are feeling.”

“Really the thing that I have brought back to my life and the sport is the discipline. I’m happy to be here, I’m ready to be here. There’s things I’m looking forward to, living in a new city, in a new league, against new teams.”

He certainly cut a relaxed and content figure during his presentation and media duties, and was quick to smile. Hansi Flick will no doubt be hoping to capitalise on his new-foud discipline. In order to get the inside track on what Rashford can bring to this Barcelona side, read our interview with expert Isabel Ryan.