Valencia take interest in Barcelona outcast – player allowed to leave

Barcelona have a handful of players they are looking to offload this summer, and several of them are likely to be left off their preseason tour to Japan and South Korea in order to resolve their future. Veteran midfielder Oriol Romeu fits both of those descriptions, and looks poised to move up or down the East Coast of Spain.

The 33-year-old had a single season back at Barcelona for the first time since leaving as a La Masia product for Chelsea, but failed to make an impression under Xavi Hernandez. Last season he returned to Girona, where his impressive form caught the eye of Barcelona, but battled injuries in a difficult season at Montilivi.

Valencia interested in Oriol Romeu

Another of his former sides are seemingly interested in Romeu. Sport say that Los Che are interested in bringing back Romeu, who spent time at Mestalla on loan while he was contracted to Chelsea. They are looking to replace Enzo Barrenechea, who has returned to parent club Aston Villa, without spending big. Barcelona have already accepted that any transfer fee is out of the question, and he will likely negotiate a contract termination with the Catalan giants. Romeu is also looking at a wage cut if he does go to Mestalla.

Girona also an option for Romeu

A third signing for Girona is also an option for the holding midfielder, who is highly regarded by manager Michel Sanchez. He is not a priority for Sporting Director Quique Carcel, but if those requirements are met, a free transfer and a lower wage, he will likely have the door open at Montilivi towards the end of the transfer window.

Barcelona well-stocked in midfield

The Blaugrana have plenty of options in midfield for next season, with Frenkie de Jong fit and firing, and Marc Bernal also coming back from injury. Marc Casado, Bernal, de Jong and potentially even Gavi would all be competing for the same minutes as Romeu, hence his exit.