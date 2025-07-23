Tottenham Hotspur emerge as shock suitor for Real Madrid man

Real Madrid are open to losing forward Rodrygo Goes this summer, but it is not yet clear where his destination will be. The Brazilian has so far maintained that he is happy to remain at the club this summer, but with his role to be reduced next season under Xabi Alonso, he could be on his way out.

While Los Blancos have left the ball in Rodrygo’s court to some degree – they will not negotiate an exit before he does – it has also been made clear that they are open to a move if the right offer comes in. While initially Arsenal were cast as the most interested party, Liverpool now appear to be in pole position.

Tottenham Hotspur show interest in Rodrygo

According to Diario AS, Tottenham Hotspur have joined Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal as the next interested party, albeit Bayern and Arsenal appear to be pursuing different paths first. Spurs have promised new manager Thomas Frank investment and more investment, and Rodrygo could be a part of that. It is not yet clear whether Rodrygo is interested, but Chairman Daniel Levy would try to bring down his €90m asking price.

Liverpool contact Rodrygo camp after Xabi Alonso talk

Alonso made as much clear during the Club World Cup when Rodrygo played just 73 minutes, but the Basque manager has now told Rodrygo he will not get much game time next season. While Arsenal’s interest has cooled following the signing of Noni Madueke, and imminent arrival of Viktor Gyokeres, Liverpool have recently initiated talks with Rodrygo’s camp. They see him as an option if Luis Diaz leaves for Bayern Munich. The Reds could use him on the left side of attack, but no club has spoken with Real Madrid about a move for Rodrygo so far this summer.