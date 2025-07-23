Real Madrid have two options in bid to sign Manchester City superstar

Real Madrid have already signed four players this summer, and it is not ruled out that a fifth joins Xabi Alonso’s squad for the 2025-26 season. And if that were to be the case, it would almost certainly be a midfielder, given that this is the club’s new transfer priority following the arrival of Alvaro Carreras last week.

Sales are needed before any new signings can be made, but with the likes of Fran Garcia and Rodrygo Goes attracting interest, it is expected that Real Madrid will have space to sign one more player before the summer transfer window closes at the start of September.

And if they decide to make a move, their favoured target is Manchester City and Spain superstar Rodri Hernandez, who has long been admired by those at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rodri, who was scouted by Real Madrid during the Club World Cup, has less than two years remaining on his Man City contract, meaning that his value will start to depreciate. Los Blancos officials, who intend to monitor his performance levels during the early stages of the new Premier League season, are open to signing him in the case of him being a market opportunity.

Real Madrid may wait until next summer to make their move

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid could make a late move for Rodri in the final stages of this summer’s transfer window. Alternatively, their second option is to hold off until 2026, and hope that he does not sign a new deal with Man City.

The second option would also mean that Real Madrid do not strengthen in midfield, which was a problem area throughout last season. That would be a risk, but club officials may decide that it is more worth it to sign Rodri next summer, when he would be available for a reduced price – providing that he doesn’t sign a new contract in Manchester.