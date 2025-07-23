Kylian Mbappe is preparing for his second season as a Real Madrid player, and it will be a significant one for him. He wore the number nine in his debut campaign, but for 2025-26, he will adorn a new digit on the back of his shirt.

On an individual level, Mbappe had an impressive first season at Real Madrid, which included winning the European Golden Boot and the Pichichi Trophy. However, he was unable to help Los Blancos win a major trophy, with the European Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup being the club’s only trophy wins.

Mbappe will hope that season number two at the Santiago Bernabeu will be more successful, and it’ll be a new beginning of sorts for him. That’s because he will be wearing a new shirt number, which he has all-but confirmed himself.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Real Madrid have decided to hand the number 10 jersey to Mbappe, following Luka Modric’s relinquishing upon his departure at the end of the Club World Cup. And the man himself has now taken to social media with a one-word post, featuring the number 10.

10 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) July 23, 2025

Who will wear the number 9 at Real Madrid?

Mbappe is familiar with the number 10, which he wears on an international level for France. He will hope that he has the same aspect as he did with the 9 upon his arrival at Real Madrid last summer. And it means that he follows in the footsteps of idol Cristiano Ronaldo in changing his number after his first season in the Spanish capital.

The question now is who takes the number 9 at Real Madrid. The current candidates are Endrick Felipe and Gonzalo Garcia – and of the two, the former would be the leading contender, despite the fact that he has been strongly linked with a move away this summer, which will not happen now due to injury.

It may be that Real Madrid keep the number vacant for the 2025-26 season, with a view to Endrick, Gonzalo or even a new signing taking it next summer.