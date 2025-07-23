Real Madrid seeking agreement with 21-year-old revelation

Real Madrid have been very active on the transfer front in recent weeks, and the same goes for contract renewals. Thibaut Courtois, Raul Asencio and Brahim Diaz have sealed, or are close to sealing, new deals, and soon, they could be joined by Gonzalo Garcia.

It has been a memorable six weeks for Gonzalo, who was promoted to the Real Madrid first team for this summer’s Club World Cup. And at that tournament, he was a revelation, scoring four goals in six matches as Los Blancos reached the semi-finals, before a thumping defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

His performances in the United States have led to many expecting him to remain in Real Madrid’s first team squad for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign, although head coach Xabi Alonso does not appear to have made a final decision as of yet. However, that has not stopped the club from making moves.

As per Diario AS, Real Madrid are in talks with Gonzalo’s agent over a new contract for the 21-year-old striker, who will prioritise staying at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer amid interest from Chelsea and other Premier League clubs.

Gonzalo is likely to stay with Real Madrid

Gonzalo has been excellent in his limited time with the Real Madrid first team, so it would be no surprise to see him remain in Alonso’s squad for the upcoming season – especially considering that Endrick Felipe, his direct in the battle to be Kylian Mbappe’s backup, is expected to be out of action until October because of injury.

Gonzalo has more than earned his place in the Real Madrid squad, but for now, it is not confirmed. Alonso is expected to make his final decision when the first team returns for the start of their shortened pre-season schedule, which kicks off next week.