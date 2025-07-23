Real Madrid are focusing on sales for the time being, with four signings having already been added to Xabi Alonso’s squad. First team departures are needed, but there is also La Fabrica stars that are being moved on, with one of those being Alvaro Rodriguez.

Rodriguez made a name for himself during the 2022-23 season when he was given an opportunity by then-head coach Carlo Ancelotti. The 21-year-old registered one goal, which came against Atletico Madrid in a 1-1 draw, and one assist during eight appearances for Los Blancos, and that moment in the derby was adored by the club’s supporters.

Despite promising much, Rodriguez failed to build on that spell. He spent last season on loan at Getafe, and upon returning to Real Madrid, he made it clear that he has no future at the club. Because of this, an exit was inevitable – and it has now come.

On Tuesday, Elche announced that they have agreed a deal with Real Madrid to sign Rodriguez on a four-year deal.

“Elche Club de Fútbol has reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Álvaro Rodríguez to the Franjiverde entity. The Uruguayan striker becomes a new Elche CF player and signs a four-year contract that ties him to the Club until June 2029.”

Real Madrid retain control of Alvaro Rodriguez’s future

No transfer fee has been specified, so it is possible that Real Madrid allowed a deal to be completed without one. However, Marca have revealed that a 50% sell-on clause has been retained by Los Blancos, who will continue to keep an eye on how Rodriguez’s development continues.

Rodriguez will hope for success with Elche, who have returned to La Liga after finishing inside the Segunda promotion places last season. He will fancy making an impact when the new season gets underway in just over three weeks’ time.