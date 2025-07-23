Real Madrid not planning to sell two players this summer

Real Madrid are focusing on sales, given that their four signings so far have ensured that the first team quota of 25 players is full. There are a number of players that have been linked with moves in recent weeks, but a couple of those have now been cooled.

Real Madrid are said to be interested in adding a new midfielder to Xabi Alonso’s squad before the end of the summer, although that can only happen if someone leaves. Fran Garcia and Rodrygo Goes have both been linked with exits, but given the area of the pitch, it is perhaps more likely that a pivot leaves.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde are guarantees, so neither will leave. In regards to Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos, their situation is more open, but according to Cadena SER, neither player is planned to leave this summer.

Of the two, Ceballos has been most linked with a move. He will be behind the aforementioned three in the pecking order, as well as a new midfielder if one joins. And in recent weeks, he has been linked with a return to Real Betis.

Real Betis react to Dani Ceballos interest

On this matter, Betis president Angel Haro recently spoke, but he made it clear (via Marca) that a deal would only be possible on their terms.

“Betis does not close the door to any player and even less to those who have played here before. The players simply have to enter into economic parameters, there is work behind the sporting quality of the players.

“It is not a matter of closing. I already said the issue of Dani, he had the opportunity two years ago when the negotiation was between two parties, now there are three, that complicates it a lot and Betis are not going to pay a big transfer for Dani because it would not make sense.”

It remains to be seen how the situation with Ceballos plays out, but like this Camavinga, Real Madrid are not actively looking to sell.