Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio could be set to end the case that has bookended his career with the senior side. Asencio has been charged with the distribution of child pornography, as well as unlawful sharing of explicit content, alongside three other former Real Madrid academy players. None of the other trio remain at the club, although Ferran Ruiz is in La Liga with Girona.

Asencio was reportedly not part of the sexual acts involved with an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old in the Canary Islands in the summer of 2023, which were recorded without their knowledge. Yet Asencio is accused of showing the content to others.

Raul Asencio to settle with victims

According to Atlantico Hoy, as carried by MD, Asencio and his legal team have agreed a settlement with the two victims in question. The deal would see Asencio’s actions declared as a minor crime, and removed from the investigation and court proceedings that the other three are involved in. This minor offence would then be punished with a fine rather than a prison sentence.

Public Prosecutor still intends to send Asencio to trial

The same outlet also quote a report from Canarias7 though, which say that the public prosecutor does intend to pursue a conviction for Asencio alongside Ruiz and their accomplices. They are still formalising the exact conviction they will pursue, but the investigating magistrate recommended pursuing a sentence of four years in prison.

While part of the same case, prior to this agreement, the victims would have had their own prosecutors, acting separately from the state solicitors. They are requesting sentences of four years and 10 months for Ruiz, Andres Martin and Juan Hernandez.

Asencio has clear conscience

Despite the accusations made, Asencio put out a statement in May addressing the incident after nearly two years of silence. He defended his innocence in the matter, and explained that he was not responsible for any criminal activity.