With Barcelona moving to bring in Marcus Rashford, Football España decided to seek some source information on where the England international is at in his career. Two years ago Rashford looked like the future of Manchester United, but after a tricky spell in which he was discarded by both Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim, Rashford rocks up in Barcelona. We spoke to Isabel Ryan, Editor of Manchester United site Stretty News, to find out more.

So the last time Barcelona fans saw Marcus Rashford up close, he was firing in goals from all angles, and looking like one of the best forwards in the Premier League. I guess the best place to start is what has happened over the past two years and how did it get to this point for Rashford?

Barcelona fans will be familiar with the free-scoring Rashford we witnessed in 2022/2023 due to the stellar showing he put in against Xavi Hernandez’s side in the Europa League in February 2023. That campaign would end up marking a career-best for him, with Rashford notching 30 goals for the first time in all competitions. He was subsequently rewarded with a lucrative new deal that summer, which saw him become one of the club’s highest earners. Then, in true United fashion, things turned awry in the follow-up season.

Rashford would go on to record 22 fewer goals in 23/24, despite still being trusted with the same permanent starting role he’d enjoyed the term prior. It’s clear as day with him when his confidence is shot, as he starts to cut an all-too-familiar frustrated figure on the pitch when things just aren’t working out for him in front of goal.

Still struggling to reignite the most prolific version of himself, supporters thought Rashford had done exactly that when he scored the first goal of Ruben Amorim’s tenure after just 80 seconds at Portman Road. That was, however, until a fallout behind the scenes led to him being completely exiled from all first-team action; his last appearance for United came in December 2024.

One of the concerns for Barcelona fans is that two Manchester United managers have decided not to rebuild with Rashford. Are there ‘character concerns’, are they legitimate? What kind of person are Barcelona getting beyond the player?

Rashford is, unfortunately, one of those English players whose name will be in the headlines weekly irrespective of how he’s faring on the pitch. When the press over here latch onto a player, there’s essentially nothing they can do to be shown in a positive light to the masses anymore.

Some criticism is justified. The reports of Rashford partying midweek in nightclubs in Belfast before reporting ill for training and being left out of the matchday squad are inexcusable – that’s a sheer lack of professionalism.

On the other hand, those who spew hate in his direction at any given opportunity would do well to remember the work he did for underprivileged children and working-class families during the COVID-19 pandemic. Campaigning to end child poverty in the UK prompted the government to U-turn on its free school meals policy, which ensured those on the program would continue benefiting throughout the school holidays.

Such philanthropic work has continued throughout his career to help those less fortunate than he now is. Some class it as PR displays, I see it as a man who was born into a single-parent, struggling family, who had to overcome endless barriers on and off the field to reach the status he’s at now, simply using his platform to improve the lives of people navigating similar situations he did.

Where is Rashford right now on the pitch?

Rashford spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, and the word ‘positive’ has been used to describe it a lot. How did he get on at Villa, and was it positive by Rashford’s standards or by general consensus?

Rashford was indeed given a new lease of life at Villa in January. It wasn’t his first-choice move by any stretch – reports even back then were relaying his desires to join Barcelona mid-season until their precarious financial situation rendered the deal impossible.

In the 17 games he played for the Villains, he accumulated four goals and six assists before missing the final matches of his loan spell through injury. You’d have to question what difference he could’ve made had he been available to feature in their FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

Rashford’s most notable performance in claret and blue came in the Champions League quarter-finals second leg at home to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain. He played 76 minutes that night and completed four dribbles, four key passes and created two big chances, whilst also providing a crucial assist amidst Villa’s emphatic win.

Anyone who watched the game will remember just how much Rashford was pulling the strings for Unai Emery, hence why those in the stadium felt so disgruntled when the Englishman was withdrawn in the closing stages of the tie for Ollie Watkins. The ability to perform at such a level in such a high-pressure clash could prove game-defining for Barcelona in the coming months.

How will Rashford fit in at Barcelona?

Barcelona have played with a front three and a number 10 under Hansi Flick, with Rashford slated as relief for the left wing position, or to go through the middle as a more quintessential number nine. Which of those positions suits him best, and what are the pros and cons of him in each of those areas?

Rashford is said to prefer playing on the left, but does of course boast plenty of experience in both.

His dribbling – as proven in the aforementioned PSG affair – can torment defenders in one-on-ones. United fans have already remarked how Real Madrid signing Trent Alexander-Arnold will likely be furious at Rashford joining him over in Spain, given how much grief he often caused his compatriot during United and Liverpool’s meetings.

It allows him to play to his strengths with his pace and silky footwork but, on the contrary, will mean he has no choice but to track back and do his bit down the left-hand side.

As for him as an out-and-out No.9, Rashford knows where the back of the net is. His ball-striking, at times, is absolutely sensational, and a look through his goal catalogue in recent years will only prove that.

It’s about whether he can find himself in the right area and not drift too far either way, since that will come as second nature to him, or whether he’s really refined his finishing to make it count in the matches where opportunities will come few and far between. Additionally, Rashford isn’t renowned for his heading; Transfermarkt has him down as scoring only nine in his entire senior career for United.

Along a similar line of thinking, although Barcelona’s wingers often pressed high against central defenders last season, but if Rashford is asked to track an opposition full-back, will he do it? What are some of the weaknesses of his game?

Indeed, Rashford’s lack of tracking back is an undeniable downside to his game, and one that’s seen him come under fire on countless occasions. That being said, there’s no doubt that he’ll be wanting to make this Barcelona transfer a permanent one this time next year, so you can bet he’ll be doing his utmost to rank high in Hansi Flick’s estimations – even if it means begrudgingly covering more areas of the turf.

Similarly, there’s a clip that often circulates on social media from the 2023 FA Cup final. It shows Rashford pulling away from a 50/50 aerial duel under no pressure and allowing Manchester City, who went on to lift the trophy, a free run to start their attack. Not showing that grit or determination to fight tooth and nail for every ball in a cup final against your then-biggest rivals is nothing short of a red flag.

People are probably more familiar with the positive side of his game, what are his strengths, what can he bring to this Barcelona team? Are there any underrated aspects of his skillset?

Despite the size and considerable strength he’s gained since he broke onto the scene in 2015, Rashford remains a pacey attacker who can breeze past his man, which says something for a 6’1 (186cm) towering frontman. He can display a variety of finishes, unlike that of teammate Antony, who’d become far too predictable for Premier League defenders with his cutting inside before shooting on his left.

Verdict on Rashford’s move to Barcelona

Finally, what’s your informed feeling on this deal? How do you see it going, and why?

Personally, I like to think it’ll be a success. He’s certainly fought hard for it behind the scenes and he’s adding to a truly stunning crop of talent, playing under a no-nonsense, successful coach who also advocated for his arrival.

The environment Rashford is about to enter is worlds apart from the one he’s leaving behind in Manchester; the fact he’ll enter this season with chances of winning silverware on every front, including in the Champions League, will only spur him on to stake his claim for a prominent role from the off.

Bouncing off of Ballon d’Or contenders like Raphinha and Lamine Yamal rather than being blamed for your boyhood club’s demise after 20 years of service… it’s safe to say it’s an opportunity to take with both hands.

