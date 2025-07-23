Barcelona have announced the signing of England and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford on a season-long loan. The 27-year-old is the second senior signing of the summer for the Blaugrana, following on from the arrival of Joan Garcia last year.

The Catalan giants will pay the majority of his wages, although Rashford has agreed to take a salary cut in order to help through a move. If they desire, Barcelona can exercise an option to buy believed to be in the region of €30m, with a penalty clause of €5m if they do not do so.

Rashford’s first words as a Barcelona player

Speaking to the club’s official media channel, Rashford explained that he already feels like he is at home in Barcelona. He arrived on Sunday to complete the move, and trained for the first time on Tuesday evening.

“Very excited, it’s a club where people’s dreams come true, they win big prizes, and what the club stands for as well. It feels like I’m at home, and this was a big factor in my choice to come here. For me, it’s a family club. People are comfortable here, and it’s a good place to be.”

In terms of what fans can expect from him, Rashford was keen to be decisive.

“I always try to make decisive actions, fast, dynamic plays. I’ve always liked good football, I’ve been watching Barcelona play from a young age like most football fans. So it’s going to be a joy for me to play here, and I’m going to enjoy every minute of it.”

The England international was also delighted with the ambition he had seen from the Blaugrana.

“I’m full of excitement, and hunger to try and help this club win. They won so much last year, and I can see the ambition is to do better than last year, and for a player, that’s what you want to hear. It keeps you improving and keeps you getting better.”

“I’m eager to get going, and for the games to come, but I’m enjoying every minute of it.”

Hansi Flick a key factor in Rashford’s decision

Manager Hansi Flick reportedly held a phone call with Rashford last Thursday and explained what he wanted from him, and what he needed to improve. Although the deal has only been announced today, most sources reported that an agreement was found less than 48 hours later.

“Another key factor of the reasons I’m here were the conversations with him. What he did last season, and what he’s proven throughout his career, he’s shown he’s one of the top coaches. And he did it last season, to do be so successful with such a young team, and then to come back to preseason and want more, it shows me everything I thought I knew about the club. Now to be here, it’s everything I wished for.”

“I’m eager to get going, to keep learning the Barcelona way and get into the games.”

El nou 14 del Barça: Marcus Rashford 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/LC27s76GuN — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) July 23, 2025

Rashford also had a message for the fans.

“Yeah I just want to say thank you, for the warm welcome. It’s a different environment for me, but as I say, it feels like home. We as players obviously appreciate the support, but for me that first time we’re in the stadium together, is going to be a special moment for me. So I’m looking forward to seeing you.”

Rashford – ‘My choice was easy’

He was also asked later by the press whether a move to Barcelona was his first choice.

“Yeah it was easy for me, it was a decision that I was already keen on coming, maybe even in January. Then six months have passed, and it was time to make a decision again, and I had already made it.”

On his last two seasons at Manchester United, he was asked about Gary Lineker commenting that ‘Rashford was not the problem, United are’.

“Manchester United is going through a period of change. But United have been a big part of my life, and of my career, I don’t have anything bad to say about Manchester, and I wish them success in the future.”

