Manchester United ‘very close’ to agreement with 22-year-old midfielder

Valencia star Javi Guerra regained his best form last season under Carlos Corberan, and with that, attracted the attention of a number of top clubs once again. The 22-year-old is also in negotiations with Los Che over a potential new deal.

After coming close to a move to Atletico Madrid last summer, Los Colchoneros are again interested in a move for him if they can secure the right sales. In addition, AC Milan and Manchester United are also chasing him.

Guerra turns down renewal offer from Valencia

Guerra sat down with Valencia two weeks ago to discuss his future, and in recent days, received a renewal offer from the club he came through at. So far he has prioritised Valencia, but wants guarantees on their project, and has not been given sufficient guarantees – he has turned down their offer. Valencia are now considering a fresh proposal.

Manchester United close to deal with Guerra

Negotiations with Manchester United are going far more smoothly, and El Chiringuito say that United are ‘very close’ to an agreement on personal terms with the young talent. No talks have started between the clubs, but Marca say that Valencia want at least €20m from the deal, bearing in mind that Villarreal will take 30% of any sale.

It takes the full cost to €26m, and United are reportedly open to spending €25m on the Spain under-21 international, which seems like a small negotiating obstacle. Last week AC Milan opened talks with Guerra too, but are not thought to be as close as United, who are in pole position.

Guerra’s emergence at Valencia

Initially Guerra burst onto the scene at Valencia, with some strong early performances under Ruben Baraja, and a late winner that helped save the club from relegation. That was back in 2023, and later that year, United scouted Guerra for the first time. Following a less remarkable season last year, Guerra was looking equally inconsistent under Baraja, but the arrival of Corberan galvanised his form. In the second half of this year, all of his technique and ball-carrying ability was back on show.

