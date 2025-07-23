Liverpool find out fresh competition for Real Madrid star

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes is likely to be assessing his options this summer, after being told by manager Xabi Alonso that he will have a hard time securing minutes next season. After Arsenal cooled their interest, Liverpool emerged as the side in pole position for his signature, but more suitors have now expressed an interest.

The Reds have been in direct contact with Rodrygo’s camp to gather information on his situation, with Los Blancos open to a move for the Brazilian. Liverpool are considering a move for Rodrygo if Luis Diaz should leave the club.

Bayern Munich not a major threat for Rodrygo

For Liverpool and Spurs, the good news is that the suggestion of Rodrygo being a target for Bayern Munich would only potentially come into play if they cannot secure the signing of Diaz, Christian Falk explains to The Daily Briefing. The Bavarian giants are set to submit a €75m offer for Diaz, which the Colombian has asked the Anfield club to accept, and they are confident of securing a deal for Barcelona’s top target as of last week. Bayern also had Marcus Rashford on their shortlist, but he likewise was an alternative if other options did not work out.

PSG monitoring Rodrygo situation

However Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the Brazilian. PSG have shown interest in Rodrygo before, but have previously been met with a brick wall. Plettenberg does say that whether they move will hinge on what else is available on the market. With a star-studded frontline consisting of Bradley Barcola, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue, Rodrygo would face similarly tough competition for his spot.

🚨🆕 Understand that not only Liverpool but also Paris Saint-Germain are closely monitoring #Rodrygo’s situation.#PSG have expressed their interest and continue to look out for a new young top winger, as revealed. Their approach will depend on market opportunities.@SkySportDE… pic.twitter.com/brv1T1LcUa — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 23, 2025

Tottenham Hotspur interest in Rodrygo

It was also revealed on Tuesday night by the Spanish press that Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping an eye on events with regard to Rodrygo. CEO Daniel Levy would be keen to bring down his €90m asking price, but has a good relationship with Real Madrid.