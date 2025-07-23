Leeds United star rebels to force through move to La Liga giants

Leeds United forward Mateo Joseph has declared himself in rebellion in order to force through a move to La Liga giants Real Betis. The 21-year-old was set to play a key role for Leeds in their return to the Premier League, but has not traveled as part of their preseason training camp.

Betis had decided to pursue the Spain under-21 international, and had reportedly submitted a loan offer with a €10m option to buy for Joseph. That offer was rejected by Leeds, but it seems that he is desperate to make a switch. Joseph had just seven goal contributions in 41 appearances last season, but his eight goals in 12 under-21 appearances have impressed back on the peninsula.

Daniel Farke confirms Joseph rebellion

It made news in Yorkshire when it became apparent that Joseph was not on their preseason trip to Germany, and manager Daniel Farke was brazenly honest about the situation.

“I want to be honest: the plan was for him to come to Germany, and the situation is also pretty clear. The first thing is that we value him highly. Otherwise, we wouldn’t have put him on the pitch. Now, he’s come to us and told us he wants a new challenge and would like a change of scenery. He’s also hinted that he prefers to go to Spain because of his roots,” he told DM, as quoted by Diario AS.

“I’ve recommended that he be professional and train until the situation is resolved, but he says he’s not mentally fit. I can’t call the police.”

Leeds United asking price for Joseph

It has been reported by ED that Leeds require a €12m fee to part ways with the young forward. So far it is unclear whether Betis will come in with an improved bid, or whether Leeds are open to accepting a loan with an option to buy. Los Verdiblancos recently spent €6.5m on 18-year-old forward Gonzalo Petit, but the suggestion is that the Uruguayan could head out on loan this summer.