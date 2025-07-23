Barcelona

Ex-RFEF President Luis Rubiales given boost in Gerard Pique corruption case after tax investigation

Image via (Chema Moya, Pool photo via AP) (Chema Moya / Associated Press)

Former President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales has been given some positive news in the ongoing investigation into his activities relating to the Spanish Supercup. A deal agreed to take the Spanish Supercup to Saudi Arabia is under investigation, due to suspicions over the involvement of Rubiales and Gerard Pique in brokering the deal.

The public prosecutor has accused Rubiales of corporate corruption, money laundering and corruption for some of his activities while presiding over football in Spain. The deal to take the Supercup to Saudi Arabia in 2019 was worth €40m in total for the RFEF, of which ex-Barcelona defender Pique’s company Kosmos earned €4m in commission. During voice notes between the two that were leaked, Pique urges Rubiales to ensure that the Saudi Public Investment Fund get their money to Kosmos.

Tax office finds no wrongdoing regarding Rubiales income

As reported by Europa Press, the defence for Rubiales have presented the findings of a tax investigation carried out by the national tax office on his income between 2020 and 2022. The tax office found no irregularities or unusual income on his tax returns, and Rubiales’ lawyer has presented to the investigating magistrate.

Rubiales is under investigation.
Image via EFE

Gerard Pique’s tearful testimony

The latest update on case was regarding Pique. The ex-Spain defender testified on the record in April, defending his innocence and breaking down into tears as he complained of the toll that the investigation was taking on him and his reputation.

Multiple legal cases open against Rubiales

This is one of three legal cases that Rubiales has open, with another investigation into his awarding of contracts during his time as RFEF President also being looked at by the authorities. Earlier this year he was convicted of sexual harassment for kissing Jenni Hermoso without her consent, and fined for it, but Rubiales and the prosecution has appealed the case.

