Barcelona in talks with Roma over shock deal for teenage sensation

Barcelona have parted ways with the likes of Ansu Fati and Pablo Torre in recent weeks, and another young star could be leaving the club in the coming weeks.

So far this summer, Barcelona have signed two players: Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford, whose arrival was made official on Wednesday. But the addition of Marc Bernal will feel like a new signing, given that the teenager spent almost the entirety of the 2024-25 season on the sidelines after sustaining an ACL injury last August.

Since that day, Bernal has been working his way back to full fitness – which he has now done. He has been involved in pre-season training with Barcelona, although the first match of the 2024-25 campaign in a month’s time may come too soon.

However, there is a chance that Bernal does not play at all for Barcelona, as he has been linked with a move away. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, AS Roma are interested in signing the 18-year-old, and they have initiated contacts with the La Liga champions in the hope of getting a deal done.

Real Betis also keen on Bernal

As well as Roma, Real Betis are interested in Bernal, although they are further behind in the race. The Serie A side are very keen to get a deal done for the talented teenager, who is expected for big things in his career despite the ACL injury setback.

It would be a massive surprise to see Bernal leave Barcelona this summer, given that how highly he is rated by everyone within the club – especially head coach Hansi Flick. A loan would be the only conceivable way that he departs, but even then, the idea is for him to be counted on for the 2025-26 season, so it would be a shock if a move were to be given the go-ahead.