Barcelona have been dealt a big blow in their preparations for the upcoming 2025-26 season, with their tour of Japan and South Korea having been throw into doubt in the last 24 hours.

Last year, it was revealed that Barcelona would be returning to Asia this summer for their pre-season preparations, having previously played in the United States on multiple occasions in a row. Matches in Japan and South Korea were scheduled, and the first of those, against Vissel Kobe, is due to be played this weekend.

However, the changes of this match taking place are now very slim, with Barcelona confirming in an official statement that their planned pre-season tour of Asia has been suspended.

“FC Barcelona announces that it has been obliged to suspend its participation in the game scheduled for next Sunday in Japan due to serious contractual breaches on behalf of the promotor.

“Nevertheless, the Club will consider readjusting the leg of the summer tour in South Korea, where two games are scheduled against FC Seoul (31 July) and Daegu FC (4 August), if certain conditions are met by the promotor. If these conditions are met, then the Club will travel to South Korea in the coming days. FC Barcelona regrets this incident and the impact it will have on the many, many Barça fans in Japan.”

This news means that Barcelona supporters will almost certainly need to wait to see their new signings in action. Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford, whose arrival was made official on Wednesday, may need to wait until next week to wear the club’s colours in a match for the first time.

What happens now?

There is still a chance for the match against Vissel Kobe to be played, although Barcelona’s demands would need to be meet as soon as possible. If that is not the case, it will be cancelled – and if it continues to be the case for the South Korea leg, the Catalans would then remain at home for their rest of pre-season.