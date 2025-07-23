Barcelona forward ‘set to complete’ €15m move

Barcelona on the verge of sealing their biggest sale of the summer so far, as they look to raise funds for to register new signings. Forward Pau Victor arrived for just

Victor is unlikely to get much in the way of opportunites though, having played just 379 minutes under Hansi Flick this past season. With the arrival of Marcus Rashford, slated for today, Victor seems unlikely to receive much more in the way of chances next campaign, and has been left out of Barcelona’s preseason tour to Japan and South Korea in order to settle his future.

Offer from Braga for Pau Victor

It reported that Victor had an offer on the table that he was keen to accept, but it seems the deal is much further along than previously though. The Athletic report that Victor is ‘set to join’ the Portuguese side, with the deal bringing in €12m for Barcelona, plus a further €3m in variables. Fabrizio Romano has added that Barcelona are negotiating to include a buyback clause in the 23-year-old’s contract.

Valencia drop out of race

A number of clubs had been previously linked with Victor, who impressed in preseason last summer, and finished as top scorer for Barca Atletic two years ago. The most recent were Valencia, who had supposedly enquired about Victor’s services. Yet RadioMarca say that due to the prospective cost of the deal, they have decided to look at other options. Los Che have not forked out such a high fee since spending €35m on Jasper Cillessen in 2019.

Barcelona sales this summer

Victor would be a sixth exit this summer for the Blaugrana. Clement Lenglet came to an agreement to terminate his deal before joining Atletico Madrid, while Ansu Fati and Ander Astralaga have joined AS Monaco and Granada on loan respectively. Pablo Torre has joined RCD Mallorca in a €5m deal, and Alex Valle has signed for Como in a €6m deal. Although Barcelona have benefitted from some sell-on clauses, Victor’s exit would more than double their current takings.