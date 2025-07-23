Barcelona forward considering offer after surprise preseason tour snub

Barcelona are set to head on their preseason tour to Japan and South Korea on Thursday morning, and Hansi Flick has made up his mind to leave a number of players behind, as they look to resolve their future. Initially Pau Victor was not among those, and it was thought that he would be on the plane, but it appears not to be the case.

That is according to Jijantes, who explain that like veteran Oriol Romeu, Victor would be remaining at Barcelona to organise an exit from the club. It appears the arrival of Marcus Rashford may well have taken his seat, with the Manchester United star set to be announced as a new signing this evening.

Diego Kochen and Landry Farre, who had returned to Barça Atlètic training on Tuesday, have returned to training with the first team. Today is the final training session ahead of the pre-season tour. @victor_nahe — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 23, 2025

Pau Victor considering offer from Portugal

Victor has been linked to a number of sides over the past six months, with plenty of interest from La Liga. Valencia have recently enquired about his services, while the likes of Real Betis and Girona also linked to him. Yet Jijantes go on to say that Victor is keen on a move to Braga in Portugal, who have submitted a proposal to him.

ℹ️ INFORMA @JijantesFC Pau Víctor estudia su futuro y ve con muy buenos ojos una propuesta del Sporting de Braga 👀🇵🇹 ‼️ El Barça quiere un traspaso 🔗 https://t.co/OGW0AKBuBT pic.twitter.com/5kvosoxOfZ — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) July 23, 2025

He would be following a well-trodden path for Spanish forwards, with another former La Masia graduate also heading there in the form of Abel Ruiz. Barcelona are keen for the move to be a permanent transfer, and previous reports put their asking price at €10m. The Catalan giants are keen to raise money to help with their registration issues.

Pau Victor’s season at Barcelona

After finishing as top scorer for Barca Atletic two seasons ago, Barcelona made his loan move from Girona permanent. An impressive preseason last summer earned him a spot in Hansi Flick’s squad too, but following Ferran Torres’ recovery from injury, Victor was limited to just 379 minutes all season. The 23-year-old had said at the end of the season that he would discuss his future with the club this summer.