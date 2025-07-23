Barcelona have confirmed the open secret that is the signing of Marcus Rashford, who joins from Manchester United on a season-long loan. Barcelona have an option to buy on the 27-year-old England international, which is believed to be around €30m.

The Catalan giants announced the move after Rashford arrived on Sunday evening. Greeted by the Barcelona hierarchy on Monday, Rashford spent Tuesday morning working in the gym, and was seen at a distance recording an announcement video, before training with the rest of his teammates. Rashford will wear the number 14.

Terms of Rashford agreement

Rashford is believed to have taken a 25% wage cut to join Barcelona, with the Catalan side paying the rest of his wages. That comes in at about €14m (€7m net for Rashford), and puts him towards the top of Barcelona salary scale. Rashford earns €18m annually at Manchester United.

Barcelona can make the deal permanent for €30m at the end of the season, but if they do not exercise that clause, United will be due a €5m penalty.

Internal doubts about Rashford at Barcelona

Although a move was touted in January, and he has been strongly linked with the Blaugrana for some time, there were doubts about the England international internally. Barcelona first moved for Luis Diaz and then Nico Williams, before turning to Rashford as a cost-effective option. Director of Football Deco is said to remain unconvinced by his signing, but manager Hansi Flick was keen on his addition, feeling the attack required another option.

Marcus Rashford has not yet trained with the group. He spent the first few minutes with his teammates during Flick's talk and did warm-up stretches, but then he did specific work with a physical trainer. It should not be forgotten that he is recovering from a hamstring injury… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 22, 2025

Flick spoke with Rashford on Thursday before Barcelona moved ahead with the deal, making it clear that he expected an increased effort from him without the ball – the area of his game that raised the most doubts. Rashford, who has reportedly been desperate to make the switch to Camp Nou, accepted Flick’s challenge. The intention is for Rashford to operate off the left for the most part, providing an alternative to Raphinha.