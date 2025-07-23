Barcelona agree deal for Ghana international

Barcelona have agreed a fresh deal for Ghana talent Abdul Azziz Issah to return to the club for next season, where he will spend it on loan at Barca Atletic. The 19-year-old is a curious case, after playing little last year at the Catalan side.

Last summer Azziz arrrived on loan from Dreams FC, and barely played, making just two appearances under Albert Sanchez, amounting to just 26 minutes. That is despite making 61 appearances, scoring 12 goals and giving four assists in the Ghanaian Premier League. In May, having been an under-20 international on five occasions, Otto Addo called him up and gave him 30 minutes on his international debut for the Black Stars in a 4-0 friendly win over Trinidad and Tobago.

Azziz Issah returns to Barcelona on loan

Barcelona have agreed a fresh deal for Azziz Issah to come back to the club, after reportedly not exercising an option to buy, say Sport. Last season was interrupted in May by his participation at the under-20 African Cup of Nations, where Azziz played four times and scored once, winning man of the match in the quarter-finals as his side exited on penalties against Egypt, after a 2-2 draw.

Uncertainty over Azziz fee

The same outlet reference a report from Ghana Soccer Net, where Saddick Adams has claimed that Barcelona have already paid a fee for Azziz. His information is that Barcelona started off offering €400k, but that the negotiations took the cost to €1m in total – it is not yet clear whether this pertains to a loan fee, but Barcelona have only announced two loan deals, with no mention of cost.

First appearance with the senior national team #blackstarsofghana .Something to be proud of and memories that will last forever 🫶😇🥹🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/T9wh7vLKGj — Abdul Aziz Issah (@AbdulAzizI58011) June 1, 2025

Another season with Barca Atletic

It is certainly a surprise that Azziz continues to perform for Ghana at international level, but has been overlooked for Barca Atletic. Juliano Belletti is the new manager in charge of the affiliate side, but Azziz will now be playing in Spain’s fourth tier. The teenage prospect is part of a fresh policy from Barcelona taking chances on young talents, and often attempting to sell them on at a profit.