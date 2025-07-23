Atletico Madrid have completed their sixth signing of the summer transfer window, with David Hancko joining from Feyenoord.

In the last 24 hours, Atleti sealed a quickfire deal deal for right-back Marc Pubill, and they have looked quickly again to seal an agreement for Hancko, whom they tried to sign last summer on multiple occasions.

Hancko, who had been close to joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr earlier in the summer, has officially joined Atleti, with the club confirming that an agreement has been sealed with Feyenoord.

“Atletico Madrid and Feyenoord have reached an agreement for the transfer of Dávid Hancko to our club, pending the relevant medical examination and signing his new contract.”

As per Fabrizio Romano, Atleti will pay €30m plus add-ons for Hancko, which takes their summer spending over the €170m mark. And it also means that their bid to sign Renato Veiga from Chelsea has been put on hold.

Romano has confirmed that talks between Atleti and Chelsea are on hold, with Los Colchoneros unconvinced by the €40m price tag set by the recent Club World Cup winners. In the coming days, a decision is likely to be made regarding the negotiations for the Portugal international, with whom an agreement on personal terms has already been sealed.

Veiga deal will be on hold until a defender leaves

Atleti will not have too much left in their transfer kitty now that Hancko has been signed, and even if there is, the signing of a new central defender is no longer a priority. Rather, it’s now expected that a new winger will be the focus of the club’s sporting department, with Ademola Lookman and Antony among those to have been linked in recent weeks.

It is not ruled out that Atleti try to close a deal with Chelsea, but Veiga’s arrival is likely to depend on a centre-back leaving. Jose Maria Gimenez has been linked with an exit in recent months, although that becoming a reality is not thought to be close.